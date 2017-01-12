Eric Church Receives One-of-a-Kind Whiskey Barrel and Bar From Jack Daniel’s

When Eric Church was wrapping up his last night of rehearsals for his Holdin’ My Own Tour, the singer was pleasantly surprised by a few members of the Jack Daniel’s team with a one-of-a-kind bar and his own personalized whiskey barrel—a “thank you” for his ongoing support of the brand.

Eric, who is no stranger to the whiskey brand, along with his road crew would partake in a longstanding ritual before each show—a group shot of Jack Daniel’s accompanied by a toast to all their hard work. The “Record Year” singer even recorded a song called “Jack Daniel’s,” which is featured on his 2011 album, Chief.



“I got a reputation going round / Ain’t never been the kind to back down / I’ve thrown a punch or two and gave a few black eyes / But Jack Daniel’s kicked my ass again last night,” the song kicks off. A sentiment a few people may be able to relate to.



Jack Daniel’s Kevin “The Barrel Man” Sanders presented the bar and barrel to Eric at the rehearsal where they were joined by David Stang, the national sponsorship director for Jack Daniel’s, for a toast to a very successful tour, which kicks off Thursday, Jan. 13, in Lincoln, Neb.

Upon receiving the bar, a grateful Eric assured the Jack Daniel’s team that the bar would get plenty of use throughout the tour. We have no doubt.

2017 Holdin’ My Own Tour Dates:

Month Date Location Venue Jan. 13 Lincoln, Neb. Pinnacle Bank Arena 14 Sioux Falls, S.D. Denny Sanford Premier Center 15 Grand Forks, N.D. Ralph Engelstad Arena 19 Des Moines, Iowa. Wells Fargo Center 20 Minneapolis Target Center 21 Green Bay Resch Center 25 Philadelphia Wells Fargo Arena 27 Brooklyn, N.Y. Barclays Center 28 Boston TD Garden 31 Kansas City Mo. Sprint Center Feb. 2 Tulsa, Okla. BOK Center 3 Dallas American Airlines Center 16 Duluth, Ga. Infinite Energy Center 17 Birmingham, Ala. Legacy Arena at BJCC 23 Indianapolis Bankers Life Fieldhouse 24 Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena 25 Auburn Hills, Mich. The Palace at Auburn Hills 28 London, ONT Budweiser Gardens March 2 Toronto, ONT Air Canada Centre 3 Ottawa, ONT Canadian Tire Centre 4 Montreal, QUE Bell Centre 7 Winnipeg, MB MTS Centre 9 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre 10 Edmonton, AB Rexall Place 11 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome 14 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena 16 Portland, Ore. Moda Center 17 Spokane, Wash. Spokane Arena 18 Tacoma, Wash. Tacoma Dome 22 Bozeman, Mont. Brick Breeden Fieldhouse 24 Boise, Idaho Taco Bell Arena 25 Salt Lake City Vivint Smart Home Arena 28 Phoenix Talking Sticks Resort Arena 30 Sacramento, Calif. Golden 1 Center 31 Los Angeles STAPLES Center April 4 Casper, Wyo. Casper Events Center 5 Denver, Colo. Pepsi Center 7 Wichita, Kan. INTRUST Bank Arena 8 Omaha, Neb. CenturyLink Center Omaha 12 Moline, Ill. iWireless Center 13 Chicago Allstate Arena 14 Milwaukee BMO Harris Bradley Center 20 Buffalo, N.Y. First Niagara Center 21 Pittsburgh CONSOL Energy Center 22 Cincinnati US Bank Arena 27 Uncasville, Conn. Mohegan Sun Arena 28 Uncasville, Conn. Mohegan Sun Arena 29 Manchester, N.H. Verizon Wireless Arena May 4 Tampa, Fla. Amalie Arena 5 Jacksonville, Fla. Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena 11 Grand Rapids, Mich. Van Andel Arena 12 Peoria, Ill. Peoria Civic Center 13 St. Louis Scottrade Center 18 Reading, Pa. Santander Arena 19 Washington, D.C. Verizon Center 20 Greensboro, N.C. Greensboro Coliseum Complex 26 Nashville Bridgestone Arena 27 Nashville Bridgestone Arena