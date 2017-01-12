Tanya Tucker Cancels Three Tour Dates After Falling and Fracturing a Vertebra and Rib

Tanya Tucker has postponed three tour dates after suffering a fractured vertebra and rib sustained during a fall. Nevertheless, the country music legend is in good spirits.

The “Strong Enough to Bend” singer is currently hospitalized in Texas, where she is also being treated for bronchitis. Tanya’s shows in Tulsa (Jan. 12), Emporia, Kan. (Jan. 13) and Grant, Okla. (Jan. 14) will be rescheduled.

According to tulsaworld.com, Tanya’s management said they do not expect her to undergo surgery, though her recovery process will be long.