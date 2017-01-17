George Strait and Brad Paisley to Perform at Nashville Honors Gala on Feb. 27

If you’re not planning to go to Las Vegas this year to catch one of George Strait’s 10 shows, your chances of seeing King George perform in 2017 are few and far between. However, Nashville happens to be one of the few and far-between locales.
George, as well as Brad Paisley, will perform at the 9th annual T.J. Martell Foundation Nashville Honors Gala on Feb. 27 at the Omni Hotel. The gala pays tribute to outstanding community leaders and each honoree is celebrated with a musical performance and a heartwarming presentation. The event has raised more than $4 million for leukemia, cancer and AIDS research since its inception in 2009.
This year’s honorees include:
- Janet Miller – Spirit of Nashville Award
- Dr. Joseph Smith – Medical Research Advancement Award
- Rod Essig – Frances Preston Outstanding Music Industry Achievement Award
- Louis Messina – Tony Martell Lifetime Entertainment Achievement Award
- Scott Hamilton – Lifetime Humanitarian Award
Tickets for the fundraising gala are available now.
George Strait courtesy EB Media; Brad Paisley by Jim Shea/Schmidt Relations