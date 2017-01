Ellen DeGeneres’ Oops! My Water Broke may be a game that takes no skill, but that doesn’t make it any less enjoyable.

Today (Jan. 24), Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott, Dave Haywood and Charles Kelley stopped by Ellen to perform their new single, “You Look Good,” but the hostess also roped the trio into playing the fun-filled game that drops water-filled balloons on a willing contestant—in this case, Charles.

Watch as Hillary, Dave and Ellen drench Charles.